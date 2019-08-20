Pendleton
October 20, 1935 — August 17, 2019
Service for Margaret will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Pendleton, Oregon.
Margaret was born October 20, 1935, in Hermiston, Oregon, to parents Fred and Sophie (Enbysk) Ober. She was raised in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1953. She received an Associate Degree from Eastern Oregon State College. While there she was a member of Alpha Pi Epsilon. She was elected president of that club for the following year.
On May 21, 1955, she married Douglas E. Green of Pendleton. They lived in Pilot Rock, Ore., for 20 years and then moved back to Pendleton.
Margaret enjoyed needlepoint, playing the piano, many crafts, drying flowers from Doug’s garden and making arrangements. She also fished, hunted and traveled with Doug. She was an ardent collector of Pink Depression glass. She chaired many fundraising events in Pilot Rock. She was very active in Beta Sigma Phi for 55 years. She was president of Pendleton Travel Club. Margaret loved to entertain.
Margaret worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Pendleton for 30 years, retiring in 1992. She was a clerk stenographer at Pendleton Sectional Center before becoming personnel assistant for 58 post offices in the area and finally postmaster at Stanfield, Ore., for 10 years. She was also a civil service examiner and a Women’s Equal Employment coordinator. She received many awards from the district and locally.
She was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church. She was very active through school, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was president of Luther League and a delegate to Pacific Lutheran College. She was a lifelong member of the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church near Helix, Ore. She was on the board of directors for this church, which her great-grandfather, Peter Enbysk, helped found in June 21, 1986.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas E. Green; daughters Beverly Green and Linda Barnes, husband Douglas; son Gary Green, wife Lisa; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.