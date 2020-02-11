Kennewick, Washington
January 4, 1939 — January 26, 2020
June was born January 4, 1939 in Pilot Rock, Oregon, the daughter of Albert and Dorotha (Hileman) Suiste. She passed away in Kennewick, Washington, on January 26, 2020, at the age of 81 years.
She grew up in Pilot Rock, Oregon, and married Chris Matzen; they had two sons, Dean and Kim. She moved to Pendleton, where she worked at the Pendleton Woolen Mills.
She married Charles Van Cleave and had a daughter, Tammy, and a son, Richard (Rick). They moved to McNary and then bought a home with a view of the Columbia River on South Hill of Umatilla. The family enjoyed boating and water skiing the Columbia River, hunting, fishing and picking huckleberries in the Blue Mountains.
June was president of the PTA for several years and a den mother for the Cub Scouts of America.
June worked at several restaurants as a server. She moved to Washington state, living in Reardan, Poulsbo, and finally settling in Burlington, where she married Wesley Coons in 1993.
Wes and June enjoyed a good life in Burlington, with some of his side of family there and many friends. They had a beautiful home with an amazing view of the Skagit farms and mountains. They enjoyed traveling and she particularly enjoyed a couple trips by motor home to Alaska. She loved their cruise through the Panama Canal and going to Branson for shows. They would snowbird to Yuma for many years, enjoying the sunshine. They met new friends playing cards and having potlucks. She loved watching the grandkids for weeks at a time during the summers, playing games and cards. She eventually learned to play golf with Wes and enjoyed golf with grandson Wesley. She loved watching "Wheel of Fortune," and playing board games and card games with anyone who would play.
June was preceded in death by her parents, brother James Albert, brother Dwain, daughter Tammy, and stepsons Kelly and Dave.
June is survived by her husband Wesley; brother Francis (Virginia) Suiste; sister Debra (Roger) Montee; sons Dean Matzen, Kim Matzen and Rick (Natalie) Van Cleave; stepdaughters Sandra (Steve) Coons and Connie (Dave) Allegre; and grandchildren Megan (Nate) Ebel, Katie Van Cleave, Ridge Matzen, Wesley Allegre, Sharon (Brian) Hawkins and Jeremy Allegre.
Graveside service at Olney Cemetery on Friday, February 21 at 1 p.m. in Pendleton, Oregon.
For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit www.Hillcrestmemorialcenter.com.
