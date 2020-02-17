Kennewick, Washington
September 10, 1928 — February 13, 2020
Boots was born Sept. 10, 1928, on the family farm in Plainview, Nebraska, to Wolter and Beth Wiegand, and passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Wash.
Her family moved to Kennewick in 1935 where she started school at Bethlehem Lutheran School and switched to public school in fourth grade, graduating from Kennewick High in 1946. Boots loved roller skating and spent most of her teenage years at the roller rink. After graduation she worked at The Dime Store and a clothing store in downtown Kennewick. She met Arthur Goebel in 1947 and they were married in 1948. Their daughter Loreen was born in 1949 and son Arthur Jr. in 1953. Boots found her love of bowling and joined several bowling teams, winning many trophies. She also loved playing horseshoes.
Boots worked in the office of Consolidated Freightway in Kennewick before going to payroll for the Kennewick School District and working there until the family moved to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1963. Her love of bowling inspired them to buy a house across the street from the bowling alley in Pendleton, which meant more bowling and more trophies. Boots worked at Kern’s Furniture Co. in payroll, at Pioneer Title, and in payroll for Blue Mountain Community College.
Art and Boots divorced and in 1968 she met her soulmate and love of her life, Donald Narragon. They were members of the Pendleton Eagles and the Eagles camping group. They loved doing things with friends, card parties, fishing, playing horseshoes, traveling and enjoying life. After retirement in 1988 they spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona, and summers in Pendleton going to their McDonald’s coffee group several times a week. Don unexpectedly passed away in 2010 after 42 years of marriage.
Boots decided to move back to Kennewick to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She started a Kennewick High School Class of 46 coffee group at McDonalds, which met twice a week. She had 10 wonderful years with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved meeting with her Class of 46 and sharing such wonderful memories. As the class began to dwindle it didn’t take Boots long to invite the other coffee groups at McDonalds to her table, and soon the coffee group grew again with new friends.
Boots is predeceased by her husband Don Narragon; parents Wolt and Beth Wiegand; siblings Wilbur Wiegand, Arthur Wiegand and Lucille Winkler; son Arthur Goebel Jr.; and granddaughter Mary Perryman Summers. She is survived by her daughter Loreen (Don) Snider of Kennewick, Wash.; grandson Kelly Perryman (Jayme) of Boise, Idaho; granddaughters Diana Snider and April Snider (Shane) of Spokane, Wash.; grandson Justin Snider of Kennewick; seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the staff at Chaplaincy In-Home Health Care for their help with Mom over the past six months, the nurses at Chaplaincy Hospice House, and the loving care of her caregiver Teddie.
Services will be held at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton on Friday, Feb 21 at 11 a.m., with a gathering later at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge.
Donations can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice House, 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.
