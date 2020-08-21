Pendleton
August 10, 1946 — August 5, 2020
Beloved sister, aunt and friend Margaret Patricia Walsh, 73, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away at Trios Hospital in Kennewick, Washington, on August 5, 2020. A family graveside service will be held at Olney Cemetery.
Margaret was born on August 10, 1946, to Richard and Ethel (Cleminson) Walsh in San Francisco, California. The family moved to Novato, California, when she was 6 years old. She attended the local schools and graduated from Novato High School in 1965.
After high school Margaret received training and earned her Certified Nursing Assistant degree. She lived in San Francisco and worked at St. Francis Hospital for a few years, then moved back to Novato and worked at Ross General Hospital. She moved to Santa Barbara to be near her brother, Paul, and his growing family and worked at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. With her sweet, caring disposition Margaret was a natural in nursing.
Margaret loved to travel. She flew to Hawaii, and took a cruise to Alaska. She visited many European countries. Her favorite trip was the one she took to Ireland. When the Air Force assigned her brother to South Korea he arranged for her to make a reunion tour. She saw many sights and spent time with family.
Seven years ago Margaret moved to Pendleton to be near her sister, Kathy, and family. She enjoyed family gatherings and making new friends.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Kathy Tanner, Pendleton, Oregon; brother Paul (Lee) Walsh, Downingtown, Pennsylvania; nieces Donna (Matt) Bostwick, Pendleton, Oregon, and Gayle (Andrew) Wittenberg, Plainsboro, New Jersey; nephews David (Jessica) Tanner, Richland, Washington, Michael Walsh, Denver, Colorado, Dan (Meghan) Walsh, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Tim Walsh, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; great-nephews Paul Wittenberg, Mark Wittenberg, Bobby Bostwick, Jake Bostwick, Henry Tanner and Maclin Walsh; and great-nieces Annie Bostwick, Sophia Tanner and Lillian Tanner.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ethel Walsh, and her brother, Richard Patrick Walsh.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.