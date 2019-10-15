Pendleton
October 13, 2019
The rain played a somber melody as the angles came to take Margareta “Gitta” Urbansky into God's kingdom on a Sunday afternoon, October 13, 2019.
Known by many for her thick German accent and candid spirited attitude, Gitta was the embodiment of the American Dream.
Gitta was born in Bavaria, Germany, in May of 1947 and emigrated to the United States in the late 1960s. Gitta learned English and with grit and determination. She found her passion in life as a recreational physical therapist to the developmentally disabled at the Pendleton State Hospital, where she served for over 30 years.
Gitta was a beloved member of the Pendleton chapters of the Eagles Club, Elks Club and Travel Club. She was active at the Pendleton Senior Center.
Gitta is preceded in death by her beloved husband Harry A. Urbansky. She was a devoted mother of Barbra Miller and Doris Pickerd. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a friend to many.
A funeral service will be held at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton on Friday, October 18, 2019, at two o’clock in the afternoon with a graveside service following at Olney Cemetery at three o’clock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pendleton Humane Society.
