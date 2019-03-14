Clem, Ore.
March 3, 1925 — March 4, 2019
Margie Nadine Epperson was born March 3, 1925, in Waldport, Oregon, to Roy Epperson and Caroline Faggard Epperson. She died March 4, 2019.
Her family moved about western Oregon during her childhood, living at the fish hatchery near Fort Klamath, in Portland, Boring and Helvetia. She graduated valedictorian from Hillsboro High School and attended Oregon State College. She worked in the shipyard on Swan Island two summers during school breaks, first as a sweeper and the second summer as a tack welder.
She met her future husband John Albert Weimar at a dance or over a milkshake in the Memorial Union at OSC. They were engaged to be married when his ROTC unit was called into the regular Army during World War II. She and her maid of honor went to Georgia for the wedding ceremony instead of the original venue in Oregon, much to the disappointment of the local church members who had been making big preparations for the first wedding in the church in many years.
After the war they returned to Corvallis while John finished his degree and she continued her role of mother and housewife. They then moved permanently to the Clem area to the Weimar family farm.
Margie was active at home and in the community. Home activities included raising children with a fair hand, cooking, sewing, growing a large garden (into her 80s), genealogy and rock hounding. In the community she was active in the Mikkalo grange, square dance club, Olex School Mother’s Club, 4-H leader, Farm Bureau Women’s activities, Sunday school teacher and other positions in the Congregational Church (later named the United Church of Christ), and was one of the founders of the Gilliam County Historical Society. She also was a life member of the Oregon Wheat Growers League.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her husband. Survivors include her 5 children: Sharon Christensen, Monterey, Calif., John C. Weimar (Kathy), Keizer, Ore., Michael Weimar, Clem, Ore., Mark Weimar (Julie), Kennewick, Wash., and Matthew Weimar, Hong Kong; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned for later in the spring.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers to make donations to following organizations: United Church of Christ, Gilliam Historical Society, Oregon 4-H Foundation, Heart of Hospice, or one of your choice (Margie supported many organizations for the needy).
