Edgewood, Wash.
May 12, 1960 — September 25, 2019
Margie Simonson, 59, died September 25, 2019, in Edgewood, Washington. She was born to William “Bill” Simonson and Janice “Jan” (Witherell Simonson) Stewart on May 12, 1960, in Spokane, Washington.
She married Leland “Lee” Fries. They had one child (Chelsea Marie Fries).
Margie moved to Pendleton April 16, 2016. On February 1, 2019, she moved to Sunridge Retirement Center, Pendleton, Ore. She moved to her daughter’s home in Edgewood, Wash., on September 7, 2019.
Margie was in the Army National Guard. Margie started her nursing education at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton, Oregon. She continued her education to become an RN along with her MBA degree. Her last position was Blue Cross/Blue Shield quality manager in Seattle, Washington.
After believing that she had the flu in early 2001, she was admitted to the University of Washington Hospital/Medical School with leukemia. A couple days afterwards she had a stroke. She went into remission. Then seven years later, while living in Pendleton with her mother and stepfather, she was life flighted to OHSU with her second bout of leukemia. She received a bone marrow transplant.
She enjoyed traveling and being around family and friends. Her daughter, Chelsea, was the pride and joy of her life. She made friends easily. She always had a kind word and a smile to share with her family and many friends.
Curnow Funeral Home, Sumner, Wash., was in charge of arrangements.
Chelsea scattered Margie’s ashes in Kailua, Hawaii, where she grew up.
Life celebration for Margie and her brother Bill (who died on November 11, 2019, at his home in Hawaii) was held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Pendleton, Ore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.