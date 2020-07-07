Portland
May 8, 1950 — March 9, 2020
Margret Karen Hodgert, 69, of Portland, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Karen, as everyone knew her, was born on May 8, 1950, in Hermiston, Oregon, to David and Nadine (Dick) Reeves. She lived most of her life in Oregon and had recently moved back to Portland after living in San Diego, California, and East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Karen married the late Thomas Kent Hodgert in 1966. Together they had three children, David, Heath and Jill.
She is survived by David Robert Hodgert and his wife Lori of Corvallis, Oregon, William Heath Hodgert and his wife Athena of Portland, Oregon, and Jill Kathleen Beach of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Karen is also survived by two sisters, Susan and Joselle, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her father David Reeves, mother Nadine Dick, two sisters, Judy and Penny, and grandson Hunter.
Karen loved music, theater, travel, her family and animals, especially horses, dogs and Siamese cats. She passed her love of music and animals on to her children. Throughout her life, Karen was always ready to go explore and experience new places, people and adventures. She was incredibly proud of her family and leaves behind memories that we will all share for a lifetime.
A celebration of her life and placement will be July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. and a reception afterward at Sno Road Winery in Echo. Her urn will be placed with her mother at the Echo Memorial Cemetery in Echo, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, Karen would have loved a prayer for her family.
