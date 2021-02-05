Irrigon
July 24, 1955 — February 2, 2021
Maria Gomez of Irrigon was born July 24, 1955, in Harlingen, Texas, the daughter of Francisco and Cecelia (De La Garza) Serrato. She passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in Richland, Washington, at the age of 65.
Maria grew up and attended school in Fredericksburg, Texas. She met Albert Gomez in Texas and the couple travelled to Eastern Washington and Oregon for seasonal agriculture work for many years. The couple was united in marriage in Pasco, Washington, on December 18, 1975. The couple moved to Eastern Oregon permanently in the mid 1980s, making Irrigon their home since that time.
Maria worked as a teacher’s assistant for A.C. Houghton Elementary School for several years. She currently worked as a lead energy service coordinator for CAPECO in Hermiston, where she has been employed for 15 years.
Maria enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing, crocheting, cooking and taking photos. She has a strong faith in God.
She is survived by her husband, Albert; daughters Noelia Hernandez, Amy Gomez, Jennifer Gomez and Amber Gomez; sons Mark Gomez, AJ Gomez, Andrew Gomez and Aaron Gomez; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother Cecelia De La Garza; brothers Hayme and Ralph; sisters Cecelia, Lisa, Olga, Janie, Blance and Teresa; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francisco, and a grandson, Tristen.
A private family gathering will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
