Pilot Rock
November 1, 1940 — August 28, 2019
Marie Aliece Haslam was born November 1, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Clifton and Audrey Jackson. She grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and Deltaville, Virginia, graduating from Baltimore High School.
She moved to Pilot Rock, Oregon, with her husband Robert Caldwell; they were married until 1970. During their marriage they had three children: Stephen E. Caldwell, Dawn A. Wilson, and Richard A. Caldwell. She then married Richard Haslam in 1973 until his death in 2003.
She worked at Harris Pine Mills in Pilot Rock, and also was a homemaker.
She enjoyed playing pinochle, crocheting, camping, fishing and hunting. Marie was also involved with the Eagles and Elks of Pendleton and Heppner.
She is survived by her children Stephen E. Caldwell (Susan Smith) of Pendleton, Oregon, Dawn A. Wilson-Cook (John) of Locust Grove, Virginia, and Richard A. Caldwell of Shelton, Washington; her brothers and sisters Jack Jackson of Baltimore, Maryland, Clifton Jackson of Deltaville, Virginia, William Johnson of Caroline, Virginia, Cheryl Ann Jackson of Grason Ville, Maryland, Martha Johnson of Pasadena, Maryland, and Linda Johnson; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a lot of nieces and nephews, and many aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Audry Jackson; her husband Richard Haslam; sister Margaret Littrell; brother Gary Jackson; and stepson Monty Haslam.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place, Pilot Rock, Oregon. Food and drink available, or bring your own.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.