Hermiston
February 6, 1928 — October 14, 2019
Marie A. Issel of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on February 6, 1928, in Minot, North Dakota, to parents John and Bertha Fimreite. She died on October 14, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Marie was raised and attended school in North Dakota. She married Theodore L. Issel and they lived in North Dakota, California and Walla Walla, Washington, before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in the 1970s where she has lived since.
They had been members of the Elks, Eagles and the Stanfield Moose Lodge. Marie enjoyed dancing, playing cards, sewing and traveling. She cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved the family holiday get-togethers.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Nova Alder and husband Eric, Lee Issel, Angie Issel, Theodore Issel II and wife Ronda, Joe Issel, Misty Morton and husband Rick; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, sons Lee and Roy II, and a brother and a sister.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Marie’s memory to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
Please share memories of Marie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.