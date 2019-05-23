Adams
January 26, 1926 — May 19, 2019
With the passing of Marilyn Lieuallen, the city of Adams has lost one of its most outstanding, adored and compassionate citizens. Marilyn passed away at the age of 93 on May 19, 2019, in Walla Walla, Washington.
Marilyn was born January 26, 1926, in Montesano, Washington, to D.V. and Lillian Best Glenn. At the age of three she moved with her family to Pendleton. It was then that her lifelong love of horses began. With the support of her family, Marilyn became an accomplished horsewoman. She was a Pendleton Round-Up princess and later a Round-Up Court chaperone. She devoted many years to teaching novice riders and leading the Adams Pioneer Riders 4-H Club.
Upon graduation from Pendleton High School in 1943, Marilyn, accompanied by her favorite horse, attended the University of Oregon. She earned a bachelor's degree in English and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority.
She married Sheldon Lieuallen on August 20, 1947. The newlyweds lived in Corvallis while Sheldon completed his studies at OSU. In 1948 they returned to the family farm in Adams where they began their family. Being a farm wife and mother were two areas where Marilyn truly shined. She attended and supported all three sons’ activities and hosted every holiday. All along she maintained close ties with an extraordinary group of friends (Girls’ Club) and neighbors. She also belonged to the Adams Ladies’ Club and PEO.
Later in life, Marilyn focused her talent and energy on new interests and hobbies. These included photography and music. Marilyn loved the outdoors and spending time at her mountain cabin.
Marilyn was a tireless volunteer. When the Adams school closed, she produced and directed the Adams Children’s Christmas Pageant. The success of this event led to a revival of the Adams Community Church. Marilyn was at the helm of building an addition to the church, a gathering place for the community known as The Friendship Center. Marilyn’s last project was renovating the Adams Grocery Store and Café.
She is survived by her sons and their wives Jim (Marty) Lieuallen, Rich (Jennifer) Lieuallen, and Joe (Marla) Lieuallen, all of Adams; grandchildren Mary Lieuallen Alandt, J.T. Lieuallen, Shawn Lieuallen and Lindsey Lieuallen; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Adams Community Church in Adams, Oregon, with interment to follow at the Athena Cemetery in Athena, Oregon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Community Church. P.O. Box 34 Adams, OR 97810.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.burnsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.