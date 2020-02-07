Hermiston
October 13, 1934 — February 5, 2020
Marilyn “Joanne” Poland, age 85, died February 5, 2020, at home in Hermiston, Oregon.
Joanne ("Grandma Jo" to her grandchildren) was born October 13, 1934, in Emmett, Idaho, to Homer and Martha “Goldie” (Spears) Garrett. The family moved frequently during Joanne's childhood, living in Idaho, California, Washington, and Oregon. She graduated from Pilot Rock (Oregon) High School in 1953.
From 1954 to 1957, she worked as a telephone operator for what was then Bell Telephone in Pendleton, Oregon. She married her husband, Jesse Poland, on June 1, 1957, at Calvary Baptist Church in Pendleton. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2017.
Joanne was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and pets. She spent most of her married life in Pendleton, moving to Hermiston in 2014.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Pamela) of Pendleton and Eric of Hermiston; daughter Leah Stollar-Hooker (Mark) of Stanfield, Oregon; granddaughters Jasmine Stollar of Hermiston, Jade Hooker of Stanfield, Alexandria Poland of Pendleton, and Jacinda Hooker of Stanfield; stepgranddaughter Andrea Elbert of La Grande, Oregon; and great-grandson Sylas Swanger of Hermiston. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Garrett (Georgia) of Pendleton; two nephews, Alan and Brian Garrett, and their families; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse in March 2018.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a favorite charity or to the National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street at Jergen Place, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
