Marilyn Kaye (Parker) Hammersla, 53, left this world on Dec. 6, 2021. She fought for 13 years against a disease that generally claims its victims in a much shorter time.
Marilyn was born on Feb. 22, 1968, and was the 12th child out of 14 siblings. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1986. On Sept. 6, 1991, she married the love of her life, Mark Hammersla. The two of them raised two boys, Randy and Taylor. This year they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.
Marilyn had her own house cleaning business for 15 years. She enjoyed camping, yard selling and watching her boys play baseball.
She is survived by her mother, Marie Parker; husband, Mark Hammersla; sons, Randy Wilson and Taylor Hammersla; stepson, Chris Hammersla; stepdaughter, Heather Taylor; six grandchildren, seven brothers, three sisters, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Please join her family in celebrating the life and fond memories of this wonderful lady at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
