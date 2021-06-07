Pendleton
January 31, 1933 — June 2, 2021
Marion Cornett Green, 88, of Pendleton, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at Heppner Masonic Cemetery on June 14 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Gilliam and Bisbee building.
Marion was born on January 31, 1933, to Cornett and Florence (French) Green in Heppner, Oregon, where he was raised and graduated from high school in 1951. He lettered in football, basketball and track, and enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Blue Mountains.
After turning down an appointment at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, he attended one year of college at Oregon State University. He then returned to Heppner and married Gwyneth Cox, with whom they had three boys. They later divorced and he married Marlys (Phelps) Phegley in 1974. The couple lived in Reedsport until 1984 when they permanently moved to Pendleton. Marlys preceded him in death in 2014.
After briefly selling life insurance and working for Caterpillar after college, Marion became a loan officer with the Bank of Eastern Oregon in both Ione and Heppner, where he worked for many years before joining the Oregon Bank in Reedsport as a vice president in 1971. During his years in Reedsport, he combined his banking career with commercial fishing for salmon, timber harvest and running a Christmas tree farm. Marion eventually transferred to the Oregon Bank branch in Pendleton before buying Mack-Keating Jewelers in 1988, a business he ran until his retirement.
He was a member of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and a long-time chair for the St. Anthony Hospital Board of Trustees. Helping shepherd the construction of the new hospital was one of his proudest accomplishments.
Marion and Marlys attended the Peace Lutheran Church and were also members of the Kill Kare Club. They enjoyed attending functions at the Pendleton and Heppner Elks lodges and their annual trip to Hawaii. Marion also enjoyed fishing in Alaska, growing his own fruit and vegetables, staying at the cabin he built at Penland Lake, and sharing mid-morning coffee with his friends at the Red Lion Motor Inn.
In his final years he lived at Sun Ridge Retirement Community where he enjoyed the social environment and chess matches.
Survivors include his sons Gregory and wife Marcia of Ferndale, Washington, Howard and wife Debbie of Portland, and Joel and his wife Christine of Spokane; grandchildren Brandon Green and Lily Green; stepdaughters Beverly Crum of Ione, Wendy Carlson and her husband Ted of Lake Oswego, Becky Phegley of Beaverton, and Marilyn Baertlein and her husband Bill of Tillamook; and brothers Stephen Green of Pendleton and James Green of Canby, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ruth Troyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anthony Hospital Hospice Program, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
