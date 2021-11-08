June 7, 1930 — Oct. 24, 2021
Palm Beach, Fla.
Marion Hugh Antonini passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 24, 2021, at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife Penny Fromong Antonini (who grew up in Pendleton), their son John, their daughter Caryn and her two sons Cristiano and Nicholas.
Marion was born June 7, 1930, in Clinton, Indiana, to Valentine and Josephine Antonini. Upon graduating second in his class at the University of Toledo in 1952, with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, he had 63 job offers.
He started his career at Willys Motors (which became Kaiser Jeep) and quickly rose to vice president and managing director, in charge of managing world-wide automotive operations. His tenure oversaw massive international expansion, with international Jeep sales skyrocketing from 10% to 90% of total sales.
Fluent in five languages, Marion developed into an international business expert while at Jeep; traveling to over 77 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, becoming intimately familiar with every market in the world.
In 1967, he was recruited to be the president of Prestolite International and within six years became president of Eltra International Company and group vice president of Eltra Corporation, Prestolite’s holding company, turning it into a global leader.
In 1975, as president of the Latin American group at Xerox Corporation, Marion affected a complete turnaround in profit, revenue and market share in 26 Latin American countries. Within seven years he was promoted to group vice president of worldwide operations, responsible for $11 billion in revenue and $1.2 billion in pre-tax profit in 1982.
From Xerox, he switched gears to Wall Street as chairman and managing director at KD Equities. And in 1989, he was recruited by Kohlberg & Co for what would evolve into a series of CEO positions for some of their portfolio companies.
While at Kohlberg & Co, he became Chairman and CEO at Welbilt Corporation. With Marion at the helm, the struggling company went from a loss position to the highest profit margin in the industry within 24 months, transforming it into America’s number one commercial kitchen appliance manufacturer.
Marion was proud to serve on the boards of Vulcan Materials Company, Engelhard Corporation, Scientific Atlanta, Beresford Ltd. of London, Cardinal Logistics, and Raedelli SpA of Italy.
In 1995, Marion was a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor which honors immigrants through the success of their children and grandchildren.
Vowing never to retire, Marion worked hand-in-hand with his wife Penny, on restoring two historical homes in Palm Beach, Florida. The most recent restoration is one of the oldest houses on the island, known by locals as the “Ham and Cheese House.” In 2016, they were awarded the Ballinger Award by the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.
Although Marion achieved great professional success, he took utmost pride in his loving family and was in his 50th year of marriage to his beautiful wife Penny. They are residents of Palm Beach and members of The Everglades Club.
He was always a well-dressed gentleman who will be remembered for the sparkle in his eye and dazzling smile; his sense of humor; and his wonderful and fascinating stories of global business adventures.
A funeral service will be held at St Edward’s Church, in Palm Beach, on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
