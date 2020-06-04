Pendleton
September 4, 1941 — May 20, 2020
Marjorie Ann (Meiners) Steagall, 78, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, Washington, from cancer. At the time, she had been living with her daughter and family after her diagnosis.
Marjorie was born on September 4, 1941, in Pendleton to Mervin and Stella (Morton) Meiners. She was raised on a ranch outside of Pendleton with two sisters and two brothers. There she found a love for horses and it became her passion to train them. She graduated from Pendleton Senior High School in 1960, where she was an avid athlete on the tennis team, as well as a member the band and drama club.
She met Bill Steagall of Lexington, Oregon, in the summer of 1958 after his discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps and after high school they married in Pendleton, Oregon, on June 4, 1960. After many discussions, they made their home in Pendleton, where they raised their only child, Waconda (Connie).
Marjorie had a strong bond with her family as well as her neighbors and friends. When not visiting those that were close by, she could be found talking on the phone weekly with her siblings. She was also a member of the local Elks, Eagles and St. Mary’s Catholic Church congregation.
Marjorie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, and meeting new friends wherever the road took them. One favorite location was Yuma, Arizona, where they have been snowbirds for the last several years.
Marjorie is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her spouse Bill, daughter Waconda Baker (Randal) and grandson Duncan Baker; her siblings Barbara Harris, Lester Meiners, Joyce Scott (Harlow) and Paul Meiners (Susan); as well as many extended family members.
In respect of her wishes, Marjorie was cremated. A celebration of life will be held in Pendleton, Oregon, at a future date to be decided. Final interment will be at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton, Oregon.
