Hermiston
June 24, 1920 — February 14, 2019
Marjorie E. Babcock passed away at the age of 98 on February 14 with family and friends. Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and we can imagine the love Jesus, her beloved husband, Art, and family and friends showed her when she arrived.
She was born in Yuma, Arizona, on June 24, 1920, the fifth of nine children born to Jim and Annie Gifford. She lived in the Yuma Valley with her family until graduation from high school in 1938. In February 1929 she enrolled in Mercy College of Nursing in San Diego, Calif., and graduated as an RN in January 1942.
She married Arthur Babcock, the love of her life, on February 11, 1942. They always said their marriage was one made in heaven. They were married for 43 years, Art passing in 1985.
After marrying Art, she worked as an office and surgical nurse for Dr. Bond, an ophthalmologist in San Diego, Calif. During World War II, Art enlisted in the Army in April 1942 and she spent six months in Manhattan, Kan., while he trained at Camp Riley. Nurses were in high demand, so she agreed to work days while Art was training. She then returned to San Diego, Calif., and again worked for Dr. Bond.
After their son, Stanley, was born in 1944, she moved to DeRidder, La., so she could be with Art until he went overseas. While Art was away, she continued nursing by taking care of family members and friends.
After the war, Art and Marjorie made their home in San Diego, Calif., where Art worked as a fireman for the San Diego Fire Dept. In 1951, Art decided to change occupations and they moved to Mobridge, S.D., where they had a feedlot and raised cattle along the Missouri River for eight years. Art was offered a job in Oregon by his best friend, Al Conforth, and Marjorie was elated since she was not a fan of the South Dakota winters. Art and crew built the Broken Circle Ranch where he was foreman until he retired. The Babcocks moved to McNary in 1958 and to Hermiston in 1973.
Marjorie worked at home, staying very busy with her family, including volunteering for the PTA, room mother, Campfire leader and caring for family and friends. In 1970, she decided to return to nursing, so she took a refresher course and started working at Umatilla Hospital until it closed in 1982. She then worked at Good Shepherd until she retired in June of 1984. Nursing was very rewarding to her and she felt privileged to serve her community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Art, six siblings and her bright young great-grandson, Eric.
She is survived by a sisters Mildred Tanner of Newhall, Calif., and Maxine Gallagher of Rio Vista, Calif.; four children, Stanley Babcock of Hermiston, Marilyn Salsbery of Oregon City, Janice Babcock of Umatilla and Sharon Babcock of Washougal, Wash.; grandchildren Ty, Tawna and Mindee; and great-grandchildren Zachary, Kaitlynn, Eric, Brittney, Hayden and Aryonna.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Hermiston Nazarene Church, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Umatilla. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
Memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice, 3102 N.E. 134th St., Vancouver, WA 98686 or Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Suite 300, Hermiston, OR 97838.
To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
