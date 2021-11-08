Oct. 3, 1923 — Oct. 31, 2021
Heppner
Marjorie Gorham of Heppner, Oregon, passed away Oct. 31, 2021, at the age of 98 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner, Oregon.
Marjorie Eleanor Shea was born Oct. 3, 1923, in Wibaux, Montana, to James “Mike” Shea and Marie Cassidy Shea and grew up on their wheat and cattle ranch. She attended “country school” outside of Wibaux and then attended school in Wibaux where her cousin Agnes was the teacher. She lived in town with Agnes during the winter when daily travel was too treacherous. She then attended Sacred Heart High School in Miles City, Montana, graduating in 1941. After graduating from Great Falls College in Great Falls, Montana, she taught high school math in several schools in Montana. Her first teaching job in Oregon was in Condon. Later, while teaching in North Powder, Oregon, she met Roland Gorham. They were married Nov. 3, 1951, in Walla Walla, Washington. They settled in La Grande and raised their family there.
Marjorie was an active partner with Roland in their State Farm Insurance business in La Grande, Oregon. She attended Eastern Oregon College, EOC now EOU, and earned her masters in education. Computers were new at this time, and she enjoyed working on those “huge machines.” She continued to use computers, still using her cellphone to call family. After retirement Marjorie and Roland moved to Salem, Oregon, to be close to family and spent their winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. Marjorie later moved to Heppner, Oregon, to be near her daughter Karen and her family.
Marjorie enjoyed playing golf and bridge, often both on the same day. Later in life she spent more time playing bridge, sometimes every day of the week. She also truly enjoyed spending time with her children and their families. She was an active member of Catholic parishes wherever she lived.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Jim (Kiera) Gorham of Middleton, Delaware, and Karen (Tom) Wolff of Heppner, Oregon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Gorham; her parents, Mike and Marie Shea; and her sisters, Patricia “Marie” Shea and Catherine Menghini.
Funeral services will be Nov. 12, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Heppner at 11 a.m. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. A lunch will be provided following the services by St. Patrick Alter Society. If you are not feeling well, please join us in spirit rather than in person.
Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner. Please sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
