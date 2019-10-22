Irrigon
October 17, 2019
Marjorie Jean Withey, age 78, of Irrigon, Oregon, passed away at her home on October 17, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Born in February 1941 in western North Dakota, Jean graduated from Mandaree High School, continued with some college and then cosmetology school. For over 30 years Jean was a loyal representative of the AVON Company, in addition to working many years cooking for the Irrigon School District.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Marian Olson, her sister, Vernice Munoz, and her late husband of 10 years, Dean Withey. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Nieman, after a long battle with ALS, and by the loss of her second husband of almost 30 years, Bruce Moe, after a sudden heart attack.
She is survived by her son Richard Nieman, daughter-in-law Bonnie Nieman, and five siblings, Carolyn Nelson, Robert Olson, Lois Blegen, Shirley Arnegard and Judy Hughes. Jean will be forever remembered by many nieces and nephews along with extended family and dear friends.
Our family extends a very special Thank You to Jean's dearest friend and guardian angel, Judy Coffman. Jean loved Judy and her sons, Jim and Erik, as she considered them her Oregon family. Our sincerest gratitude to Judy for the wonderful love, kindness and tender care she gave to Jean. We are also grateful to the wonderful nurses from Hermiston Hospice, who treated Jean with dignity and kindness.
Any donations may be sent to Hermiston Hospice, c/o Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
