Hermiston
January 23, 1933 — November 9, 2020
Marjorie Louise "Margie" (James) Munsell Forsythe, 87, of Hermiston, died November 9, 2020, at Brookdale Torbell in Richland, Washington.
Margie was born January 23, 1933, in Ivy, Arkansas, to John and Annie (Newton) James, during the Great Depression. To find work, her parents migrated with their six children to the Okanogan Valley in Washington State to pick apples in the orchards.
She attended Omak High School in Omak, Washington, for one year. At the age of 16 she married Lawrence Piatt and became a homemaker. In 1951, she moved to Oregon with her growing family.
In 1966, Margie began to work at Salem General Hospital in Salem, Oregon, where she was trained by nurses to take care of patients on the surgical floor. She loved her job and believed that this was her true calling.
In 1974, she moved to Hermiston, Oregon, with her second husband, Stephen Munsell. In Hermiston, she worked at the Chuckwagon Café for her brother-in-law and sister, Duane and Dorothy (James) Beason, Lamb Weston and Simplot.
Margie especially enjoyed singing and square dancing. Her favorite song to sing was “You Are My Sunshine.” She also enjoyed watching sports games on television, notably football.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Piatt; three sons and their spouses, Ronald (Mary Jo) Piatt, Robert (Carolyn) Piatt and Gregory (Chanthoeun) Piatt; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, M. Evelyn (James) Jacquish and G. Bonnette (James) Carey.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Stephen C. Munsell and Richard D. Forsythe; parents John and Annie (Newton) James; and three siblings, Catherine G. (James) Hardin, Dorothy E. (James) Beason and Harold E. James.
Per her request, there will be no memorial service.
Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association will be appreciated.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.