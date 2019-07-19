Hermiston
February 10, 1961 — July 18, 2019
Mark Anthony Barnard, 58, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away peacefully at his home on July 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born the youngest of seven children to Howard and Elsie Barnard on February 10, 1961, at American Falls, Idaho. He grew up in Aberdeen, Idaho, except for a short time that the family lived in Blackfoot. He graduated Aberdeen High School in 1979.
Mark went to Casper, Wyoming, for a brief period after high school, before moving to Montana where he did farm work and drove truck. He moved to Oregon in 1985 where he did farm work and attended Blue Mountain Community College. He completed his degree in diesel mechanics in 1987 and has worked in the diesel truck field for the past 30 years as a mechanic, parts sales and management both in parts retail and truck dealership.
Mark married Brenda Lee Barnard of Moscow, Idaho, on September 7, 1985. They raised three children on a small acreage near Hermiston, Oregon, where Mark was able to continue his love of farming, raising hay and livestock.
Mark began his walk with God in June of 1977 at a church convention at Chugwater, Wyoming. 2 Timothy 4:7 is truly Mark’s testimony of his walk with God through his last day here. “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”
Mark was preceded in death by his sister Yvonne, parents Howard and Elsie Barnard, and his nephew Alan Briggs. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children Kiersten and husband Corey Geck of Silverton, Oregon, Taleah Barnard and significant other Jacob Bradshaw of Walla Walla, Washington, and Ryan Barnard at the home in Hermiston; and three grandchildren, Bryson, Jade and Tess. Also surviving him are his sisters Saundra Jones of Ammon, Idaho, and Garoldene Hetrick of Chubbuck, Idaho; brothers Keith Barnard of Cotopaxi, Colorado, Joel Barnard of Fife, Washington, and Lynn Barnard of Elko, Nevada, in addition to their spouses; nine nieces, five nephews, five grand-nieces and 11 grand-nephews. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Mark’s caregivers Yesenia Renteria, Devyn Tarvin, Carissa Bankston, Jennifer Bankston and sister-in-law Larissa LaBolle, as well as Vange John Memorial Hospice for the loving care they gave him.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston, Oregon. Following the service there will be a time for food and refreshments and a opportunity for fellowship and sharing stories at the church.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association of Oregon and SW Washington, 700 N.E. Multnomah St., Suite 210, Portland, OR 97232.
