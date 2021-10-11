Feb. 13, 1942 — Oct. 4, 2021
Pendleton
Mark Dwain Easley, 79, died Oct. 4, 2021, at his home in Pendleton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Oregon Trail Church of Christ at 28 N.W. 12th St., Pendleton. Interment will follow at the Athena cemetery. A light lunch will be provided after the interment.
Mark was born in Madison County, Arkansas, to Floyd and Anna (Alderson) Easley. Mark attended school in Madison County. In 1951, the family moved to Los Angeles, where Mark completed his school years, graduating from Bell High School. Mark joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating. Mark has been a Disabled Veteran for many years. Veterans Affairs has been a blessing to us.
Mark met Ruth Wieb at the Church of Christ, where she was visiting with her friend. On July 1, 1961, Mark and Ruth were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attending were Mark’s parents, Ruth’s mom and a close friend of Ruth’s as Ruth was underage.
Mark and Ruth lived in Los Angeles County and they then moved to Anaheim, California. From there they moved to Hesperia, California, right behind mom and dad Easley. In 1975, Mark was offered a position with the Veterans Administration in Portland. With that job the family moved to Milwaukie, Oregon. The next move came when Mark was offered a management position with the VA in Tillamook. At the end of 1980, Mark was offered a position with the VA in Pendleton, and once again they packed up and moved.
Mark’s passion was preaching and teaching God’s word. He was a blessing and a guiding light to many people. We have been so very blessed to be surrounded by family, our church family and friends.
We have shared our home with Thomas and our daughter Leslie for the last 25 years. We have also shared our home with a grandson Ryan and his two daughters, Shyanna and Isabella. His son Dylan lives in Olympia, Washington, with his other grandparents. Daughter Renee lives across town and visits daily. Our son Mark Stehen and his wife, Annette reside in Louisiana. Jordan, our granddaughter and her family, Dustin, Jayce, Owen and Kinsley live one block away. Our grandson, John and his wife, Sharon, live next door to us. Grandson, Stephen and his wife, Brittney and Max, Molly and Lily live in Helix. Granddaughter, Madison, lives in Pendleton, and granddaughter, Bria and her husband, Joe and Berlyn and Kaden live in Sequim, Washington.
Mark was preceded in death by mother and father, Floyd and Anna Easley; a son-in-law, Patrick Corley; and a grandson, Scott Wolf.
Mark is survived by his wife Ruth; daughters, Leslie and Renee of Pendleton; son, Mark Stephen of Louisiana; brothers, Dwight of Utah and Elvis in Nevada; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
“I was blessed to have him for 60 wonderful years. Mark was a blessing in my life.” Love Ruth
In Mark’s name, donations may be made to Mountain States Children’s Home, 14780 107th, Longmont, CO 80504.
Online condolences may be sent to pioneerchapel.com.
