Portland
January 12, 1978 — November 14, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Thomas Stronczek of Portland, Oregon, announces his passing on November 14, 2020.
Mark lived with his family in Hermiston for 10 years where he attended Highland Elementary, Armand Larive Junior High and Hermiston High School. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1997 and attended Walla Walla Community College. After high school he pursued a career in apparel design at Oregon State University.
God gives each of us a song, and Mark will be singing in the hearts of those he left behind. A devoted friend to many, Mark is fondly remembered by his family and friends as sentimental, “constantly hilarious,” “boldly honest,” and “ever a passionate friend.”
Mark is survived by his parents, Bob and Sally (Lucas), and brothers Matt and Carin (Schmidt) and children Lucas and Bella, and Paul and Erika (Baugh) and daughter Ryan.
A full obituary is available at Davies Cremation and Burial Services (www.daviescremation.burial.com).
The family would especially like to thank the many medical professionals of Oregon Health & Science University of Portland, and the Legacy/Emanuel Oregon Burn Center for their devotion to Mark.
Memorial contributions can be made to Holt International, Eugene, Oregon; and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Portland, Oregon.
