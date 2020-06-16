Fort Worth, Texas
December 17, 1955 — February 26, 2020
Mark W. Stewart, age 64, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was buried at the Fort Worth National Cemetery with full military honors on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Mark is survived by his wife, Ginger Stewart, and her three sons Jesse Stewart, Ted Stewart and Dan Stewart and their wives and children; his brother Tom Stewart and his sister Evelyn Spears and husband Will, along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bonnie Stewart, his brother Lester (Bucky) Stewart and his son Josh Stewart.
Mark was born in The Dalles, Oregon, on December 17, 1955. He grew up in Arlington, Oregon, after his parents moved there in 1963. Mark attended elementary and high school in Arlington.
He worked at several different jobs in the area including working as an irrigation technician at SimTag Farms, at the local Chevron station as a manager and for a real estate agent in Hermiston before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in February of 1981. Mark worked in the field of avionics before switching to satellite communications, where he served the rest of his career. Mark was stationed in several different locations, including Korea, England and Germany, but served most of his time in the U.S. between Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. Mark retired after 20 years of service as master sergeant with numerous commendations.
He spent his retirement years in Fort Worth, Texas, where he met and married his second wife, Ginger, whose last name coincidentally, was also Stewart.
Mark enjoyed fishing and swimming and working on cars. He had a great and sometimes quirky sense of humor and loved to play pranks on those close to him. He had strong faith in God and lived out his faith by serving those around him. His family, friends and neighbors all remember Mark as a person who was always willing to help someone in need and as someone you could count on, no matter what the circumstances.
Mark’s son Josh was born July 21, 1990. Being Josh’s father was the most important and cherished part of his life.
Mark was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
