Salem
July 12, 1955 — November 30, 2019
The Rodgers family, originally of Helix, suffered their second loss in three months with the death of Marla Kay Rodgers Van Cleave, the youngest of the eight Rodgers children who grew up in the wheat fields along the railroad tracks, north of Pendleton. In September of 2019, brother Steven B. Rodgers passed away.
Marla died on Saturday, November 30, in Salem, Oregon, as a result of pneumonia. She was 64 years old, born on July 12, 1955. She graduated from Griswold High School in Helix in 1973 and then attended Mount Hood Community College in Gresham, playing basketball there for two years. She then transferred to Eastern Oregon University where she majored in psychology, graduating in 1979.
In 1984 she married Herbert N. (Bud) Van Cleave of Pendleton and moved to the coast before eventually settling in Salem for many years. Her husband Bud died in 2016.
Along with her husband, Marla was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Kononen in 1998, brothers John in 1997, Randy in 1978, Steve in 2019 and Jay in 1974. She leaves behind her three sisters: Linda Wiezorek of Henderson, Nev., Janet Wire of Allyn, Wash., and Becky Wilson of La Grande, Ore.
A memorial service will be held jointly for Marla and Steve at the church in Helix on June 6, 2020. More information will be available later.
