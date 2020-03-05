Watford City, North Dakota
October 27, 1949 — March 1, 2020
On the morning of March 1, 2020, Marlene Mae (Knight) Town of Watford City, North Dakota, formerly of Weston, Oregon, passed away at Sanford in Bismarck, N.D., at the age of 70. Marlene fought many health battles before going home to the Lord; she ultimately lost her battle of both pancreatic cancer and congenital heart failure.
Marlene was born to Elmer Knight and Alma (Loomis) Knight on October 27, 1949, in Clarkston, Washington. She grew up in Troy, Oregon, where she attended school through the eighth grade. That is when the family moved to Orofino, Idaho, and where she attended high school.
Marlene married Mike Town on June 30, 1967, in Orofino, Idaho, and together had three children. They spent most of their young married years traveling around to different logging camps in multiple states before settling in Boardman, Oregon, in 1976 where they remained for many years. One of Marlene’s proudest moments was when she chose to take night classes, where she earned her diploma in 1975. Marlene and Mike divorced in 1981 but continued to raise their children in the Boardman area until 1988, when Marlene moved to Elgin, Oregon, and soon after to Weston, Oregon, to help care for her parents. Marlene spent almost her entire life driving a forklift in different warehouse settings, finally spending the last 28 years employed at Smith Frozen Foods in Weston, Ore. In September of 2018, when she became sick, she moved to Watford City, N.D., to live with her daughter Katie and son-in-law Willy.
Marlene had a large family who loved her dearly: brothers Danny Knight and wife Helen, and Larry Knight and wife Christina; and children Mickey Town and wife Gina of Boardman, Ore., Angela Wells and husband Mark of La Grande, Ore., and Katie Sargent and husband Willy of Watford City, N.D. Marlene was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Marlene was a very kind and loving person; she lived for her family and would never hesitate to be there when they needed anything. She did her best to be there for everything for all of them. She loved her work family as well, and spoke of them often with high regard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Alma Knight, her brother Danny Knight, and the father of her children, Mike Town.
The service will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.