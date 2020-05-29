Hermiston
April 7, 1932 — May 24, 2020
Marlin Joseph “Joe” Marshall was born on April 7, 1932, in Smyrna, New York, to parents Walter and Alice Holcomb Marshall. He died on May 24, 2020, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 88 years.
Joe was raised and attended schools in New York. He joined the United States Air Force, serving during Korea and Vietnam. Joe retired as a master sergeant with over 26 years of service in 1973. He worked as a truck driver for several years before settling in Hermiston in 1997. Joe married Donna Robertson Nichols on February 2, 2002, in Hermiston, Oregon.
He was a life member of the Hermiston VFW Post as well as a member of the American Legion and former longtime member of the Hermiston Eagles and Elks lodges. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, visiting with people and loved his wife Donna and spending time together in their home.
He is survived by his wife Donna Marshall, Hermiston, Oregon; son David Marshall, Spokane, Washington; daughter Toni Addington, Hermiston, Oregon; brother Richard Marshall, Tacoma, Washington; sister Beverly Tooley, New York; and numerous stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Walt Marshall.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Joe’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice at 645 W. Orchard Ave. Suite 300, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Joe with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
