Marshall R. Lilly of Echo, was born April 27, 1943, in Wyco, West Virginia. He died Oct. 19, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 78. Marshall was raised in West Virginia, Michigan and California before moving to Oregon at the age of 18. He was united in marriage to Sharon Ernce Jan. 23, 1964, in Pasco.
Marshall worked as a carman for Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding his four-wheeler and cherished time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Lilly, Echo; daughters, Janet Mitchell, Echo, and JoAnna Hiatt, Eugene; son, David Lilly and his wife BJ, Clarkston, Washington; brother, Lance Lilly, Pendleton; two grandchildren, Evan Hiatt and Seth Hiatt; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Noah, Jacob, Isabella and Jadian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery.
Those who wish may make contributions in Marshall’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Please share memories of Marshall with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
