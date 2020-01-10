Pendleton
March 14, 1934 — January 1, 2020
Longtime Pendleton resident Martha Ann Miller, 85, died while surrounded in love by family Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Hermiston. The second to the youngest child of Leslie and Mamie May (Lindsey) Turner, Martha Ann Turner was born March 14, 1934, in Sandford, Texas.
The last of the Turner kids to say their goodbyes on Earth, her siblings included Leslie (Mildred) Turner of Pendleton; Nina (Harold) Mock of Pendleton; Mary (Casey) Denny of Pilot Rock; Joe Turner of Pendleton; Wanda Fay (Manuel) Costa of Sunnyside, Washington; Ray (Dolores) Turner of Vancouver, Washington; and Bill (Margaret) Turner of Pendleton.
During her youth, Martha moved from Texas with her family to Rieth. She attended Pendleton High School. In her younger years, she worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills.
Martha met and married Marvin E. Miller June 26, 1954, in Pendleton. The couple had two daughters, Teresa (Richard) Shade of Pendleton; and Loretta (Bill) Lowrance of Hermiston. She lived in Pendleton until moving to Hermiston four years ago.
Working her entire life in customer service, Martha loved people. She retired around age 78 after working at numerous places, including Bi-Mart, Albertsons and Walmart.
Martha enjoyed baking, cooking and shopping — particularly buying new shoes. She loved being with friends, family and her grandkids. Martha especially enjoyed Christmas. She looked forward to holiday gatherings, which often featured her fabulous culinary creations. Cakes were one of Martha’s specialties, which she made for anyone, anytime or anywhere.
Martha is survived by her children, her grandchildren Shane Wallace of Pendleton, Lindsey (Stacy) Adair of Pendleton, Matthew (Tabitha) Mendenhall of Hermiston, Joe (Hailey) Mendenhall of Hermiston, Brandi (Stephanie) Lowrance of Seattle, Josh (Ashley) Lowrance of Tennessee, and Caleb Lowrance of Portland; her great-grandchildren Olivia, Grace, Hanna, Quinn, Cole, Mason and Wyatt; sisters-in-law Mildred, Dolores and Margaret; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (2004) and siblings.
The family expressed grateful appreciation for the amazing support provided by Vange John Memorial Hospice and special visitations by Rev. Marc Mullins of the Pendleton First Christian Church, where Martha was a longtime member. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pendleton First Christian Church.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Interment will follow at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, followed by a dinner at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge.
Share memories with Martha’s family at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.