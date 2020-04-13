Pendleton
April 2, 1941 — April 10, 2020
Martha Ann Quaempts Franklin peacefully went home to be with the Lord and her family on April 10, 2020. It was difficult for her to leave her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids here on earth, but it was her love for her sisters and the Lord that gave her peace to get her angel wings.
In these difficult times with COVID there will be a service on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, just for immediate Family due to COVID limits. This service will be live streamed on Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop Facebook on the day of the event. A viewing will be held for family and friends April 16 beginning at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with limited numbers due to COVID restrictions. It was her wish to be cremated and placed beside her sister at St. Andrews Cemetery. We will live steam her burial also through Facebook (future date to be determined). When the COVID limits are lifted the family will hold a celebration of life for family and friends to gather, share hugs and eat a meal together.
Martha was born to William and Annie Quaempts at the family homestead on Meacham Creek. This is where she would grow and gather with her brothers, sisters and many relatives. She loved to tell stories of how her father grew yummy strawberries, the largest garden and raised horses, which also became her passion. She had many horses but her favorite was Mike, who she raised from a colt, and they became best buddies for life. Martha was the youngest of nine and she traveled all over the Northwest with her mother (Annie) visiting family, friends and businesses who Annie loved to purchase her goods. Martha attended school at St. Andrew’s and would finish at St. Joseph High School.
Martha married David A. Franklin on September 23, 1961. They lived in Gibbon, Oregon. She became the first postmaster at the Gibbon store. She then worked at the Umatilla Tribes Bureau of Indian Affairs where she worked in forestry. Martha had two children, Paula (1962) and David (1963). As they grew and went to school in Athena she then began working as the Tribal Johnson O’Malley Assistant at Athena Elementary. She loved working with all the tribal kids, helping them to succeed in their academics, taking them on ski trips to Spout Springs and making sure they all got to do different adventures that they had dreamed of accomplishing, even if that meant out of her own pocket and time. Martha and her sisters Loretta and Rosie were the first educators to begin traveling to many of the schools around the area to educate them on her Native traditions and history. It was her passion early on to make sure that the communities and people within them understood that her Native people were thriving and wanted to be part of the growth within these communities.
Martha was a very spiritual woman who came to know and grow with the Lord. She was one of many in building the Pendleton Chapter of Aglow for Women and served on the Aglow Board. She shared her passion for the Lord and her love for her tribal traditions across the country through Aglow and again with her sister Rosie in many venues. In her sharing she connected and helped many other people in finding the Lord, and they would become her friends and family for life. She wanted everyone to knowing the Lord could bring such peace, hope and love into their hearts and households. Many a day and night she could be called from anyone at any time to pray or seek help in for anything and never once thought twice about being there for them.
Martha’s family traditions, love for the Lord and flair for fun will continue through Paula Wallis (Jim) and David Franklin (Sandy), her grandchildren Cassandra (Jeff), Jerimiah (Mindy), Josh (Ashley), Jessica (Ryan), Rachael and Jacob, and great-grandchildren Hayden, Abi, Paityn, Paxton, Harper and Bentley. Also as a surrogate mother and grandmother to many who walked through her door.
Online condolences may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.