December 23, 1949 — May 16, 2020
Martha Sylvia Conklin Montez was born on December 23, 1949, to Carlos and Carolina Conklin in San Felipe, B.C., Mexico. She passed away on May 16, 2020, at the age of 70 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
At this time there will be no services because of current state and federal restrictions.
Martha moved to the U.S. at the age of 25 where she resided in California with her four oldest children (Cesar, Minerva, Diana and Carlos) for a short period of time. She later moved to Plymouth, Washington, before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1981 where she married Hector Montez Sr. They had two more children (Hector Jr. and Lawrence).
For many years she worked at UNI in Boardman, Oregon, and Budrich in Hermiston, Oregon. Later in life she had her own cleaning business: M&M Janitorial Cleaning Services.
Martha was a member of the Hermiston Eagles. She was a kind spirit who loved others more than herself. She had a smile that lit up a room and an infectious laugh that was like no other! Her hugs made you feel safe and loved … instantly.
Her hobbies included cooking, cleaning, taking care of others, traveling (especially back to Mexico to visit loved ones) and her biggest love, BINGO with her best friends Oralia and Justina. She enjoyed being with her friends and family more than anything else in the world. She was a supporter, mother, sister, friend, comedian, cook, cleaner, and many other things … but she wore the title of “Grandma” best.
She is survived by her sons Cesar (Claudia) Flores, San Felipe, B.C., Mexico, Carlos (Rosa) Flores, Salem, Oregon, Hector Montez Jr., Hermiston, Oregon, and Lawrence Montez, Hermiston, Oregon; daughters Minerva (Marcelino) Flores, Hermiston, Oregon, and Diana (Saul) Castro, Stanfield, Oregon; brothers Carlos Conklin, Enrique Conklin, Irineo (Carla) Conklin and Arturo Conklin, all of San Felipe, B.C., Mexico; sisters Erika Conklin, Mexicali, B.C., Mexico, Ramona Conklin, Happy Valley, Oregon, Mayra (Hector) Medelez, Hermiston, Oregon, and Liliana Conklin, Mexicali, B.C., Mexico; grandchildren Ashlee, CJ, Chancelor, Marla, Genesis, Brissa, Yanahi, Nohemy, Taylor, Emilio, Candice, Brandon, Isaiah, Steven, Diego, Efrain, Victoria, Ariam, Damian, Chloe, Emma and Kain; three great-grandchildren, Kitana, TJ and Jayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Hector Montez Sr.; parents Carlos and Carolina Conklin; brother Ruben Conklin; and sister Maria Elena Conklin.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Martha’s memory to Burns Mortuary in Hermiston to help with expenses.
Please share memories of Martha with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
