Pendleton
Nov. 7, 1928 — Sept. 19, 2020
Marthella Waters, daughter of the late Franklyn and Sarah (Sadie) Moore, was born in Athol, Idaho, Nov. 7, 1928, and passed peacefully in Pendleton, Sept. 19, 2020.
She married Jerry Lee Waters in 1954. They owned and lived on a dairy until 1974. They spent summers taking their champion Brown Swiss cattle to fairs across the country to compete.
Marthella owned and ran Blue Horizon Gift Shop in Pendleton, Oregon, for 35 years, where she taught oil and acrylic painting in the store. She also shipped her paintings all over the world.
Marthella was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Waters; son, Ted Waters; sister, Daisy Ludeman; and brothers, George Moore and Elmer Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Waters; and her sister, Pauline Duke; as well as many nieces and nephews.
We will have a celebration of life next year when it is safe to gather. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
