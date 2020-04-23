Ocean Park, Washington
January 3, 1952 — April 21, 2020
Former Eastern Oregon resident Marvin Lane passed away on April 21 at his home in Ocean Park, Washington. Marvin died as a result of prostate cancer. He was 68 years old.
Marvin was born to George and Ruth Lane in Hood River, Oregon, on January 3, 1952. He spent his childhood in Hood River and Condon. Marvin graduated from Condon High School, Class of 1970.
He went to work for Columbia Basin Electric in Heppner in 1974 where he became a journeyman lineman. Marvin married Marie Van Marter of Heppner in 1975. They had two children: Jacqueline, born in 1979, and Kenneth, born in 1982.
In 1987 Marvin became the owner/operator of the Sears Catalog & Appliance Store in John Day, Oregon. He went to work for Oregon Trail Electric in John Day in 1992. In 1994 Marvin went to work for Umatilla Electric in Hermiston where he served as line superintendent. Marvin took a position as a distribution controller with We Energies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 2003.
After retiring in 2017 he and his wife moved to Washington state. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. He was a music and sports fan, and he loved spending time with family and friends.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, Jacqueline McCloskey and Kenneth Lane; his son-in-law, John McCloskey; grandchildren Jack McCloskey and Samuel McCloskey; his sister, Patty Lane; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older sisters, Lettie Cannon and Betty Cunning.
A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.