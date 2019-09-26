Pendleton
October 22, 1928 — September 4, 2019
Our beloved mother, Mary Helling, was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on October 22, 1928, to Walter and Elizabeth Hermann. She grew up on a farm in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, where her father was a prominent fruit grower.
She attended elementary school in a two-room schoolhouse and later boarded at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Pendleton and St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Walla Walla, Washington.
Mary met James Helling, who was stationed at the Walla Walla Air Base during World War II. They married on May 17, 1947, in Walla Walla, Washington, and settled in Pendleton, Oregon. They lived in the same home in Pendleton for over 65 years, where they raised their four children.
Mary was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She regularly volunteered her time and talents to assist at fundraisers, banquets, and memorials. She let the ladies’ sewing group of the Women’s Auxiliary of St. Anthony Hospital for several years. In addition to making many quilts for raffle in this group, she also crafted hundreds of stuffed toy donkeys for new patients.
She and her husband, James, were avid square dancers and member of Rocket Squares. She loved music and supported the Oregon Symphony, attending many concerts in Portland, Oregon.
Mary was a devoted and wonderful mother, who was dedicated to her family. She also reunited with relatives in Schmelz, Germany, and studied German at Blue Mountain Community College. She became very fluent in the language and learned about her extensive family tree and history in Europe.
Mary always appreciated the simple, beautiful aspects of life. She loved sipping coffee on her patio in the mornings, enjoying the wildlife around her, including the Roufus hummingbirds. She treasured the fine nuances of an Eastern Oregon sunset and always felt a thrill to see the ospreys in their nest on the way out to Mission.
She is survived by her son, James Richard Helling of Milton-Freewater; daughters Katherine Mary Luu of Seattle, Washington, Barbara Ann Hutchings of Hoodsport, Washington, and Theresa Joan Martel of Salem, Oregon; her sister, Jeanne Kennedy; and brothers Phillip Hermann, Walter (Peter) Hermann, and Michael Hermann and wife Linda. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, James M. Helling, and grandsons Michael and Danny.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pendleton, Oregon. Interment will be at Olney Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Pendleton or a Charity of your choice.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
