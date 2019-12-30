La Grande
June 18, 1939 - Dec. 21, 2019
Mary Alice Crowell, age 80, died December 21, 2019, at her home. A funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in La Grande. Burial will take place at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, at 1 p.m. Those who wish, may make contributions in her memory to any diabetes organization. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Mary was born on June 18, 1939, the daughter of Carl and Marion (Vent) Kligel in Pendleton, Oregon. She attended Catholic School and after graduating high school she attended Marylhurst College and earned an associate's degree. On November 22, 1958, she married Barry Crowell in Pendleton, Oregon. They later moved to Tri-Cities until August of 1971, when they moved to La Grande. She did accounting for Waldrop Oil, Connie's Moving and Storage and for her husband's meat plant, River Products, and later became a partner at Automated Bookkeeping and Taxman. In 2008, she opened her own business, Mar's Adventures PC.
She was a member of the JCettes when in Pendleton, as well as Women in Business and the Oregon Diabetes Association in La Grande. Having been diagnosed with diabetes when she was only 6 years old, she was very involved with diabetes organizations. She was honored by the American Diabetes Association with the Joslin Award, for staying healthy while both young and as an adult living with diabetes, traveling to Washington D.C., to receive it. Mary also organized a Bike-A-Thon and Trail Ride for many years to raise awareness and money for the American Diabetes Association. Even arranging for actor Wildred Brimley to attend a Trail Ride. She was still running her office, Mar's Adventures's PC, at age 80 and took great pride and joy in going to work every day. She enjoyed sewing and ceramics and loved spending time with her grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to attend a school function or athletic event.
Survivors include her husband, Barry Crowell, of La Grande; children, Steve and Jeanne Crowell of Cove; and Carlene and Mark Lester of La Grande; siblings, Connie and Sherry Kligel of Mesa, Arizona; Robert and Mary Kligel of Newberg; Tom Kligel of Pendleton, Oregon; Judy and Ernie Parker of Pendleton, Oregon; and Danny and Maggie Kligel of Central Point, Oregon; five grandchildren, Holli and Nathan Needham, Cheyenne Lester, Delaney Lester, Cabel Adams and Annie Adams; three great-grandchildren, Nolan Needham, Hadlee Needham and Irie Adams; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marion Kligel; her children, Nicholas at birth; Timmy in 1961 and brother, James Kligel, in 1993.
