Ione
November 17, 1934 — October 31, 2019
Mary Ann Jensen Palmer, longtime Ione resident, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Heppner. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Ione Community Church, with concluding service and burial at the High View Cemetery in Ione.
She was born at Portland, Oregon, on November 17, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Bernice Nogowski Jensen. Her father Harold died in 1936 and Bernice married Lincoln Nash in 1938. Lincoln was the only father she knew.
Mary Ann was raised in Hood River before moving to Heppner in the eighth grade. She graduated from Heppner High School in 1953. While in high school Mary Ann worked in the Heppner Laundry, Mary Vans Flower Shop and Court St. Market. After graduation she started working for First Nation Bank in Heppner.
On February 26, 1957 she married Marion Lee Palmer at Heppner. The couple spent their married life in Ione. Mary Ann worked as the head cook at the Ione School, where she retired after working there for over 20 years. She was chaperone for the Morrow County rodeo court for several years.
She was a member of the Ione community Church where she taught Sunday School and was their secretary/treasure as well as serving as a deaconess for a number of years and also served on the Memorial Committee and the Hospitality Committee.
As a member of the Willows Grange she served as lady assistant for several years, as well as home ec. chairman and treasurer.
Survivors include her four daughters: Barbara Zeller and her husband Norm of Ione, Donna Rietmann and her husband Joe, also of Ione, Debora Wood and her husband Dan of Hermiston, and Anita Pranger and her husband David of Heppner; brother Lyle Jensen of La Grande; sisters Shirley Conner of Heppner, and Rose Gott of Hanford, California; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and stepfather.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ione Community Church, P.O. Box 346, Ione, OR 97843.
