Pendleton
September 20, 1932 — February 9, 2021
Mary Ann was born on September 20, 1932, in Toppenish, Washington, to Phillip and Mary (Arnst) Pauley. She died on February 9, 2021, at home in Pendleton, Oregon, surrounded by her family at the age of 88 years.
Mary Ann grew up in Toppenish-Wapato area with the family of six older sisters and brothers, all deceased.
There she met her childhood sweetheart, Alfred Adams. They were married June 25, 1950, and were married for 54 years when Alfred passed May 2004. After marriage, they moved to Sunnyside, Washington, where they lived for 30 years before moving to Oregon in 1981.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Dan) Bahr of Pendleton, Oregon; six grandsons, Christopher Bahr of Hermiston, Nathan Bahr of Pendleton, Matthew (Cassidy) Bahr (Bryson) of Pendleton, Ethan (Rachel) Bahr (Daniel) of Walla Walla, Washington, and Tyler and Jacob Adams; one granddaughter, Hannah Adams; two great-grandsons, Daniel and Bryson, whom she cherished watching grow; and several nieces and nephews, plus a dear niece, Marlene (Rusty) Morse of Tri-Cities.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Al, and son Jeffery Adams.
There will be a private family graveside service at Olney Cemetery, due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice for their care.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.