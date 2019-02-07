Lake Oswego
May 22, 1950 — February 4, 2019
Cheri was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on May 22, 1950. She died on February 4, 2019, in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Parents were Lydia Haslam and Daniel H. Haslam of Pilot Rock.
She graduated from Pilot Rock High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Oregon University. Cheri was a professional artist and excelled in bronze sculpture.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Janke; daughter Joni Sirovatka of Pendleton, Oregon; sons JD Harrison of Pendleton, Oregon, and Michael Harrison of Portland, Oregon; sister Annette Arrieta of Lake Oswego, Oregon; and grand- children: Kacey, Brooke, Brayden, Korinne, Sawyer and Averie.
Rosary at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 13 at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Pilot Rock at 11 a.m., with burial in Pilot Rock Cemetery.
