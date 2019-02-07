Mary Janke

Janke

Lake Oswego

May 22, 1950 — February 4, 2019

Cheri was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on May 22,  1950. She died on February 4, 2019, in Lake  Oswego, Oregon. Parents were Lydia Haslam and  Daniel H. Haslam of Pilot Rock.

She graduated from Pilot Rock High School and  earned a Bachelor of Arts degree  from Eastern  Oregon University. Cheri was a professional artist  and excelled in bronze sculpture.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Janke;  daughter Joni Sirovatka of Pendleton, Oregon;  sons JD Harrison of Pendleton, Oregon, and  Michael Harrison of Portland, Oregon; sister  Annette Arrieta of Lake Oswego, Oregon; and grand- children: Kacey, Brooke, Brayden, Korinne,  Sawyer and Averie.

Rosary at Burns  Mortuary in Pendleton at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 13 at St. Helen's  Catholic Church in Pilot Rock at 11 a.m., with burial  in Pilot Rock Cemetery. 

