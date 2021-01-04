Hermiston
June 8, 1949 — December 29, 2020
Mary Ella Johnson Hoffman, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2020 at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. A graveside service will be held at Skyview Memorial Park on Friday, January 8, at 2 p.m.
Mary Ella was born on June 8, 1949, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Hobart (Stubby) Johnson and Mary Cargill Johnson. She attended St. Joseph’s Academy and graduated from Pendleton High School.
She lived in Idaho, Echo, Heppner, and Hermiston in her adult years. She loved hiking in the forest, training dogs, wildflowers, and creating things. She enjoyed gardening also and won the Yard of the Month at her house on West Baltimore in Heppner. She was famous for her sourdough biscuits, cinnamon rolls, and dinner rolls. For a season in Heppner, she had a baking business called Hearty Bakers, cooked at the senior meal site and baked for the Willow Creek Diner. Many people loved her cooking.
She worked for the Heppner Ranger District of the USFS and was awarded Certificates of Merit for extra effort in completing Stocking Survey Contracts for two years in a row.
She loved God and was involved in churches in Heppner and Hermiston. She deeply loved her family and prayed for them all to come to a full knowledge of Christ’s salvation and to live their lives for Him. Her desire to serve God took her on some international trips to several places where she worked to minister to others.
She married Richard “Dick” Hoffman on May 22, 2011. Together they enjoyed going to the mountains, training dogs, hiking, going to steer roping events, and yard sales. She was fond of going for drives with Dick in his restored 1948 pickup.
She was dedicated to her family and stepped in when she was needed. She spent a lot of time and energy caring for her brother Dick Johnson through his health issues these past few years. She had a special, quiet unassuming way about her, and she always had a project she was working on. She was an incredibly talented artist in several mediums — oil paint, watercolors, scratch art, sewing and crochet, to name a few.
Mary Ella is survived by her husband, Richard Hoffman; siblings Beverly McCloud and Dick Johnson; nephews Randy Tachella and Casey (Cindy) Anderson; niece Malissia (Irvy) Markham; stepchildren Camie (Rocky) Britt, Johnie (Karol) Moyer, Jason (Carrie) Broadfoot, Steve (Samantha) Hoffman and Joe (Amber) Hoffman; and many great-nephews, great-nieces, and stepgrandchildren.
Mary Ella is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rita Johnson and Elaine Urban, and nephews Billy Tachella and Zeb Johnson.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.