The Dalles
May 13, 1928 — June 23, 2019
Mary Ellen Donahue was born on May 13, 1928, to Michael Donahue and Catherine (McNamee) Donahue in Walla Walla, Washington. Mary was raised in Pendleton, Oregon, where she graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1946. After graduation, she worked as a legal secretary for attorney John Kilkenny, author of "Shamrocks and Shepherds," who later went on to a long career as a federal judge after appointment by President Eisenhower. In 1950 she married Bernard J. Doherty, a Morrow County rancher, who predeceased her.
She raised three children in Eastern Oregon: Brian Michael Doherty, Kathleen Marie Doherty, and Laurie Ann Doherty. Her independent spirit and love of the land reflected her deep and longstanding “Let ‘Er Buck” Eastern Oregon roots.
Mary worked for a Pendleton credit reporting agency and managed a credit reporting agency in The Dalles for more than 20 years until retirement.
After working and raising her children in Pendleton and The Dalles, upon retirement, Mary loved traveling throughout the United States with her husband, Harold Erikson, in their RV, visiting most states at one time or another. They settled in Crooked River Ranch in Central Oregon where they spent many happy years together, entertaining family and friends.
Mary lived for 10 years in Chevy Chase, Maryland, near her son, Brian, before returning to her beloved Eastern Oregon last year to live near her daughter, Laurie.
While employed, Mary was an active member of the local businesswomen’s association in The Dalles. She devoted many volunteer hours to St. Thomas Catholic Church Parish in Redmond, Oregon, working extensively in the operation of the parish food bank. She had a lifelong, lively interest in current affairs, and was often active in local politics.
Mary’s siblings include brothers Jim Donahue of Portland, Peter Donahue (deceased) of Portland, and twin sisters Rose (Donahue) Bergstrom of Heppner, Oregon, and Jean (Donahue) Correa of Echo, Oregon, both of whom predeceased her.
Family members include seven grandchildren: Devin Doherty, Matt Doherty, Michael Zuromskis, Mary Zuromskis, Daniel Outlaw, Rachel Dozier and Raphael Outlaw, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles. The Mass will be preceded by recitation of the rosary at 9 a.m. A reception for friends and family will follow the Mass service.
Funeral arrangements by Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in The Dalles.
Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Partners In Care Hospice of Bend, Oregon.
