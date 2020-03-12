Pendleton
June 12, 1939 — March 3, 2020
Mary Frances “Muff” Combs, of Pendleton, died March 3, 2020, with family by her side. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Mary was the youngest child of Hayes B. and Mary Sue (Dawson) Holloway. She was born June 12, 1939, in Denver, Colorado, and grew up in Sterling. Mary graduated from University of Colorado with a degree in political science. While at CU, she met Richard Combs through a mutual friend. They married in 1961 and moved to Oregon in 1964.
A stay-at-home mom for many years, Mary skied, backpacked, and enjoyed myriad other adventures with her children. She later worked at the Educational Service District running Saturday Academy. After retirement, she volunteered at local schools.
Mary loved being with her family and friends. She was active in the Episcopal Church, Ascension School and Camp, and fundraising for Tonya’s House. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and her RAC and Mac crew.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years; her children, Rich Combs of Pendleton; Chris Combs of Portland; and Heather Combs of Pendleton; her adored grandson, Elliot; siblings, Hayes (Jane) of Sterling, Colorado; and Sue Blaes of Denver; cousins, Fred Boyd (Jane) of Sisters, Oregon; and Pat Melneck (Mike) of Grand Junction, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother, Richard.
Remembrances may be made to OHSU Foundation: Neurosciences, Oregon Public Broadcasting, or a charity of one’s choice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.
