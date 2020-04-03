Pendleton
May 20, 1931 — March 22, 2020
Mary J. “Mar” Taylor died March 22, 2020 in Pendleton.
Halleluiah! Mar’s spirit is home in Heaven with Jesus. Her broken hip doesn’t hurt any longer and her mind is clear, the dementia is gone. Praise God.
Mar was born on May 20, 1931, to Jenora and William McCann in Callaway Village, Minnesota. After her dad died when she was 3, Mar and her mother went to live at and helped operate the Tillman grocery/meat market/fountain. The fountain was where Mar acquired a taste for ice cream. She really, really liked ice cream; one serving was not enough if there was any remaining.
Mar attended and graduated from Detroit Lake High School. Grandpa Tillman helped her financially to attend Morehead State Teacher College, where she received a two-year teaching certificate, which allowed her to teach in Minnesota at that time.
Mar loved to teach the lower grades, her big objective was to help those young children to think more highly of themselves. In 1951 while teaching in Mahnomen, Mar, a tall girl, got acquainted with a fellow teacher, Florence Taylor, who just happened to have a single son serving in Korea, who liked long-legged girls. Mar and John R. were married on April 16, 1954, in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Mar had two children: Scott Robert, who passed in 2017, and Beth Erin, a great daughter, now living in Denver, Colorado.
The family moved to Eugene, Oregon, in 1957. Mar continued her education at the University of Oregon, receiving a BS in 1968 and a Master of Science in 1977, while teaching school and raising a family. Mar taught various places in Minnesota and Oregon and retired in 1992 after teaching 22 years in Pilot Rock, Oregon. Without question, Mar was truly a wonderful, remarkable woman, who loved God, loved her family beyond words and enjoyed her chosen profession.
Mar is survived by her daughter Beth Erin Peper of Denver; her husband John R. Taylor of Pendleton; a sister, Jeanie K. Teiken of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; four grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
Mar passed March 22, 2020. And now Mar has it all taken care of – “And she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” It doesn’t get any better than that.
Praise be to God.
