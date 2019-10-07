Gresham
August 5, 1926 — October 4, 2019
Beloved mother and grandmother Mary Jane (Janie) Coppinger was born August 5, 1926, in Wichita, Kansas. The family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1936. The family then moved to Echo, Oregon, in 1940.
Janie graduated in 1943, at the age of 16. She then worked at the Umatilla Ordinance Depot as a driver and typist. She married Kenneth Coppinger upon his return from service in World War II. They lived on a wheat farm near Echo with their family of three daughters (Connie, Jacquelyn and Wendy).
Janie was a PTA mom, 4-H leader, learned to play golf, loved water sports and dancing. She was an excellent baker and cook. She also worked part time at the Hermiston Herald newspaper.
Janie moved to Gresham in 1971, where she worked for the Jantzen Excess Fabrics, until they moved to Vancouver. She stayed in Oregon and earned her real estate sales license. She later worked for her brothers (Al and Chuck Laurie) in their manufacturing businesses.
Through the years, Janie loved traveling to Mexico, fishing, dancing and an active social life. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Ladies Auxiliary Elks. She worshiped at the Mountain View Christian Church and her chapel services at her assisted living home.
Janie retired at 64 and began another phase of life. She continued travel, playing cards, playing golf and enjoying friends and family. Janie was an integral part of family celebration and events. These words cannot convey how much she’ll be missed.
Janie was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Mabel Laurie; sister Shirley Ann Cleary; brothers Charles and Albert; and her daughter, Connie Lynn Caplinger, who passed on October 5, 2019, just hours after her mother.
She is survived by her daughters Jacquelyn (Richard) Gutensohn of Oregon and Wendy (John) Lavender of Alberta, and grandchildren Rebecca (Steven) Donaldson of Washington, Liza (John) Kuhlmann of Oregon, Michael (Norma) Gutensohn of Oregon, Mary Elizabeth (Jesse) Keyes of Oregon, Holly (Kelly) Proskow of Alberta, Joshua Hale of Alberta, Emily Lavender of Alberta, David (Tami) Young of Oregon. She has five great-grandchildren, nephews, grandnephews and a grandniece, and a great-great-grandson of whom she was very proud.
