Heppner
December 17, 1926 — June 29, 2019
Mary L. Ramey, 92, a former longtime resident of Pendleton, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Heppner, Oregon. She was born December 17, 1926, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Clarence and Mary (Dyer) DePew. She was the youngest of eight children. Her mother ran a boarding house in Pendleton during the Depression until the 1950s. She married Frank Ramey on September 5, 1948, until his death in 2004.
She worked for the Pendleton Woolen Mills for six years. She was then the school secretary for Sherwood Elementary School in Pendleton for 35 years. In 2016 she moved to Heppner, Oregon, to be close to her family.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers and four sisters, and her husband Frank Ramey.
Viewing will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Funeral Mass is Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pendleton, Oregon, followed by burial at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Shriner Hospital for Children or Willow Creek Terrace Assisted Living Facility directly or through Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, P.O. Box 489, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
