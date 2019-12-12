Kennewick, Washington
December 3, 2019
Mary Laura VanKirk was the second-born child of Maria and Joseph Jardin in Hartford, Connecticut. Mary is survived by one younger sister, Emilinda McCarthy of Watch Hill, R.I.; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Gary Porter of Pasco, Wash., daughter Georgia Earley of Bonnersferry, Idaho, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Joseph Jardin, sister Eva Johns and brother Joseph Jardin.
She married Charles Edward VanKirk in 1948, and moved to San Jose, California, in 1959. After divorce and obtaining AA degree in 1969, Mary began working as a preschool teacher. She also began oil painting and, following her move to Hermiston, Oregon, she joined Arts & Crafts from the Dry Side, the local art club. She also worked with several charities, including the establishing of Agape House, Christian Women’s Club and Friendship Bible Coffees. She lived at Terrace II apartments in Richland, Wash., for 14 years, then Parkview Estates.
Mary had a strong faith; her passion was sharing the Lord and praying for everyone she met who might miss out on knowing Him. She passed into her Lord’s presence on December 3, 2019, at the age of 91.
Celebration of Life service: Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Reliance Fellowship Church, 4201 Kennedy Road, West Richland, Wash.
