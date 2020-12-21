McMinnville
January 17, 1937 — November 4, 2020
Mary Lea Bowman passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Mary Lea was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the youngest of five children, with older brothers Leroy, Lynn, Robert, and Allen. Her parents, Loy and Zada Burton, moved the family to Milton-Freewater in the 1940s. In 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Ray Bowman, three years after their auspicious meeting in a hog pen at the Pendleton Livestock Show.
A loving wife, mother and homemaker, she raised three children — Ron, Jan and Kathleen — first in small towns in Oregon when Ray worked in the Forest Service, then moving to the family wheat farm north of Pendleton in 1967. After years of active farm life, Mary Lea attained her Real Estate broker’s license and sold properties as an agent/broker in and around Umatilla County.
In retirement, she and Ray moved to Lincoln City in 2000 then to McMinnville in 2009 where they were closer to family. Her final years were spent battling a progressive dementia disorder in assisted living with Ray.
Mary Lea was known for her quick sense of humor and gracious hospitality. Family was the focus of her life and she was always available to help. She was a great cook and orchestrated many harvest and holiday feasts, with extended family and friends always welcome. She and Ray were active in the community and their church, volunteering in Happy Canyon and singing in the church choir for years.
A familiar presence at all of their children’s activities, she became a second “mom” to their friends, ready to volunteer, host, or provide goodies at any time. She happily continued this with her grandchildren and dearly loved spending time with all of her “chickadees.”
In retirement, she and Ray travelled the world, particularly enjoying Alaska and Hawaii, as well as extended RV trips in the U.S., and travel to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Mary Lea is preceded in death by her parents and brothers. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Bowman, her three children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Jan. 17, 2021.
Guests may join and share remembrances at www.RememberingMaryLeaBowman.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests honorariums to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.
