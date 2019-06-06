Portland
January 30, 1955 — May 22, 2019
Mary Lou Knight’s death was announced Wednesday, May 22. She was the beloved “baby sister” in a family of seven children — all boys except her — that was mainly raised in Pendleton, Oregon.
The Knight family story hit the local Pendleton newspaper in January 1955, during Mary’s extremely difficult birth, which nearly killed her mother. The frightening story had a happy ending, as “Molly” was born exactly on her father’s birthday, January 30. A sad irony is that Mary is survived by her mother, Sara Lou Knight, 97, who lives in a retirement home in Portland, near Mary’s second-eldest brother Tom, cousin Susan, and nephew Tim — all Knights. Mary’s niece, Julie Knight Iwayama, a registered nurse in Seattle, and Sue Knight-Allen, a retired social worker in Portland, are managing funeral arrangements.
Other survivors include brothers Bill Knight of Yakima, Tom Knight of Portland, Joel Knight of Union, Dee Knight of New York, David Knight of Trento, Italy, and Jim Knight of Grants Pass. Cousins, nieces and nephews abound, scattered throughout the Pacific Northwest as well as Alaska, California and Utah.
Mary worked in her first career as a registered nurse for 30 years, after earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Hawaii in the 1970s. During her time in Hawaii, she was both a student and a singer. She also met friends in Hawaii who introduced her to the Unitarian Universalist church, which became her spiritual home for the rest of her life. From then on, no matter where her nursing career took her — in multiple states — she was always a member of a UU congregation. She acted as a lay minister and sang in the choirs.
In the 1990s she moved back to Portland to be near her aging parents and help them transition to retirement living. During this time she chose to study for the UU ministry. She earned a Master of Divinity degree at Marylhurst University in Portland, and was ordained as a UU minister in 2007. She received Final Fellowship in 2012. In those years she was a regular preacher at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Hood River, Oregon.
There will be a memorial service July 14 at 2 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Portland, 1211 S.W. Main St., Portland, OR 97205.
For a full obituary with more pictures, go to www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries-archive/maryknight.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.