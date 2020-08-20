Pendleton
November 29, 1922 — August 20, 2020
Mary Rachel “Eva” Shelly Ford of Pendleton, age 97, passed away on August 20, 2020, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Eva Ford, the youngest of 13 children, was born November 29, 1922, in Springfield, Missouri, to Thomas and Rosie (Skaggs) Shelly.
Eva met William “Bill” Ford when she was 15 and they were married October 1, 1938, in Bendavis, Missouri. Their only child, Jack, was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, where they lived and worked on a dairy farm. They tired of the long working days and felt trapped to the cows and decided to head out West, where there were new opportunities.
They first headed to Okanogan, Washington, where an aunt lived and had promised “plenty of work in the fruit orchards,” but about starved to death. In 1945 they came to Pendleton, Oregon, where Bill found several jobs and soon went to work for the city of Pendleton as a police officer. Later he transferred to the city maintenance department.
Eva was a stay-at-home mother, and when Jack got older she cleaned homes for others many years until her retirement. Eva took great pride in her cleaning skills and her clients said “you could eat off the floors she cleaned.” She probably had the cleanest house in Pendleton as she would get up by 4 a.m. every day and clean house from top to bottom, and then go to clean her clients’ homes.
Eva and Bill loved to go camping in their travel trailer about every weekend when the weather was good. They met and made many friends on these campouts, often at Plymouth Park in Washington where they served as camp hosts.
Eva loved to laugh and is remembered by her great sense of humor, along with the pranks she loved to play on friends. She loved to tell stories recounting her escapades.
She leaves to mourn her passing her dear friend and companion Gene Cassens, with whom she enjoyed taking walks and going out to eat.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband Bill Ford and son Jack, her parents and siblings, and many friends.
At Eva’s request, there will be no funeral service. A private interment will be held in Olney Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.