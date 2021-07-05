Hermiston
Feb. 6, 1968 — July 2, 2021
Matthew H. “Matt” Bousquet was born on Feb. 6, 1968, in Seattle, Washington, to parents William and Mary Gray Bousquet. He died on July 2, 2021, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 53 years.
Matt was raised in Hermiston, graduating from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1986. He worked in construction for a time before joining the United States Army and serving during the Gulf War until his honorable discharge. Then his brother Mark joined up with him on the East Coast and they traveled across the United States, returning to Hermiston.
Matt worked for Perkins Specialty Spraying at the tree farm from 2006 until 2017. He married Renee Fletcher on Dec. 31, 2012, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Matt enjoyed fishing and playing pool.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Bousquet, Hermiston, Oregon; mother Mary Bousquet, Hermiston, Oregon; sister Karen Connell, Hermiston, Oregon; brother Mark Bousquet, Weston, Oregon; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Matt was preceded in death by his father, William Bousquet.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Matt’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Heart Association.
Please share memories of Matt with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
